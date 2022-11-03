Q3 2022 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody. I'm very pleased to welcome all of you to the Q3 presentation for Concentric, and I'm very pleased to have an audience here as well in Stockholm in-person and all the people out there on the phone. So I'm here with Marcus Whitehouse, our CFO; and we will update you on the latest quarter for Concentric. Next slide, please.



Okay. Here we go. So we had another strong quarter in sales SEK 1.068 billion, which corresponds to an increase of 107%. If we net out the impact from the EMP acquisition and the foreign exchange effect, we have achieved a strong solid underlying 9% sales growth. If you speak in