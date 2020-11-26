Comet Holding AG Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulrich Steiner - Comet Holding AG - VP of IR & Communication



I would like to hand over to our CEO, Kevin. Kevin, the floor is yours.



Kevin Croftonto - Comet Holding AG - CEO



Thanks very much, Uli, and hi, everybody. It's really great to be here. It's nice to see you. I recognize some faces, not everybody. And I guess I would have to say for the Americans that might be on the line, Happy Thanksgiving. Hope you have a great turkey plan and all that sort of stuff.



Let me just kind of say, for those of you that don't know me that I haven't met yet, I have to apologize to you upfront. First of all, I speak fast. So I know I need to slow myself down a little bit. Also, I tend to mix Americanisms with Britishisms, and you never know what might come out. So bear with me, it might be interesting. It might be a laugh, who knows, we'll see how that goes.



Okay. So first of all, let me just talk a little bit about what I hope we can accomplish today. And I know that most of you have already seen our press release, and hopefully, you're quite pleased