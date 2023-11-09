Comet Holding AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Ulrich Steiner - Comet Holding AG - VP of IR & Sustainability



(presentation)



So the last time we saw each other here, roughly 12 months ago was nearly a blue sky scenario for the semiconductor industry, but also for Comet. Since then, I'd say 2023 has not only put us but the whole semiconductor industry to the test.



So welcome, ladies and gentlemen, either here in the room or on the screen following the webcast. Thank you for joining us. A special welcome to the two boys we have in the audience. I probably know that it's (inaudible), the future rate today. So we have [Timo] and [Jan] in the audience also following our presentation.



I'm sure you want to know more about Synertia. So you've seen some introduction here regarding Synertia, but you will hear a lot more from both our CEO, Stephan Haferl; as well as from our Division President, PCT, Joeri Durinckx.



So the program, as follows, will have an hour with CEO and CFO after a short break. Then you will see the three division presidents presenting on the progress in their divisions. You will, after that, have