Half Year 2019 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to our usual quarterly results call. As for today, the agenda of the call has been presented on the Slide #3. As usually, we will summarize the quarter and discuss our operating and financial results.



A novelty is that our presenting team has been extended by Stanislaw Janowski, the newly appointed CEO of TV Polsat, newly appointed but well known, as Stanislaw works with Polsat family since 2006. For many years, he has been responsible for running our Polsat Media ad brokerage house. Right now, he's responsible for running our TV broadcasting business as a whole, and I believe the results he achieved in his first quarter as the CEO prove that he's the right person in the right place. Naturally, Maciej and Kacha