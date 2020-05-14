Q1 2020 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Polsat Group's Q1 2020 Results Call. Q1 has been a busy quarter. So this time, each of us will talk about the most important events in Q1. Then traditionally, Staszek and Maciej will tell you about our operating performance followed by the comments from Kacha on our financial performance, but let me summarize this interesting quarter briefly.



The #1 subject in Q1 was, of course, the coronavirus pandemic. To my great satisfaction, Polsat Group, as a whole, adapted to this difficult situation in smooth and efficient way. I will say more on this in a shorter while.



A few weeks ago, we have informed the market that we have successfully finalized the complicated process of restructuring our debt. Kacha will give you an insight into this process