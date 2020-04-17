Catena Media plc - Special Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Hellberg - Catena Media plc - CEO



Thank you, and good morning. This morning, we sent out the press release about the refinance activities we have been working on for a long time. And in order to -- for you and the market to get a good understanding, we are running this call today. I will go through a quick update about the current situation and a bit of the strategy we work from the business point of view and, in the future, also understand why these refinancing part are very important to us. And then I will hand over to Project Manager, Erik Edeen, who has been working on this since August last year, to give you the more details in the structure. We also have our advisers with us today that if the technical -- question becomes too technical, we can also give you the expert answers to those.



But first of all, let me start to run through a couple of slides about the business as such. So can I kindly ask the operator to shift to Slide 2, please?



Obviously, our industry as all the other ones are being heavily impacted by COVID-19. It's -- the past month has been extremely busy in the