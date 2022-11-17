Q3 2022 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO



Thank you. Welcome to Catena Media's Interim Report January through September 2022. I'm Michael Daly, CEO; and I'm joined by Peter Messner, our group CFO.



Catena Media continues our journey in North America, seeing a very healthy Q3 there with 25% uplift in revenue from Q2 and 11% growth year-over-year despite the very tough comparables from 2021 for us. The quarter saw the launch of Kansas in September, a relatively small state, but one that overweighted for us in the launch month. The quarter also saw the start to the 2022 NFL season.



I am particularly pleased with the 11% annual growth given that last year's Q3 had the strong launch of Arizona, a state approximately 2.5x the size and with more operators at launch. If we were to put aside these onetime launch events of