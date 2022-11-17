Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Catena Media Q3 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Daly. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO
Thank you. Welcome to Catena Media's Interim Report January through September 2022. I'm Michael Daly, CEO; and I'm joined by Peter Messner, our group CFO.
Catena Media continues our journey in North America, seeing a very healthy Q3 there with 25% uplift in revenue from Q2 and 11% growth year-over-year despite the very tough comparables from 2021 for us. The quarter saw the launch of Kansas in September, a relatively small state, but one that overweighted for us in the launch month. The quarter also saw the start to the 2022 NFL season.
I am particularly pleased with the 11% annual growth given that last year's Q3 had the strong launch of Arizona, a state approximately 2.5x the size and with more operators at launch. If we were to put aside these onetime launch events of
Q3 2022 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...