May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management
Thank you very much, and a warm welcome to all of you to today's conf call of CEWE for the Q1 numbers of 2019. A warm welcome on a nearly warm day in Oldenburg. Things are progressing here. The weather is progressing. The numbers are progressing too as you might have seen but more to that in a second from Christian.
We have the typical run down. Christian is going to give you an overview of where we stand overall and he's going to comment on the P&L numbers according to the segments. And I'm going to deliver some more details on P&L, balance sheet as well as cash flow before we are happy to answer your questions.
And now I would say typically, we start the Q1 communication with saying at least in the 3 years we are not entirely unhappy. Now given the latest development, Christian, how would you phrase it this time?
Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Well, good morning to everyone.
Q1 2019 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...