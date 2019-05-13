Q1 2019 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome to all of you to today's conf call of CEWE for the Q1 numbers of 2019. A warm welcome on a nearly warm day in Oldenburg. Things are progressing here. The weather is progressing. The numbers are progressing too as you might have seen but more to that in a second from Christian.



We have the typical run down. Christian is going to give you an overview of where we stand overall and he's going to comment on the P&L numbers according to the segments. And I'm going to deliver some more details on P&L, balance sheet as well as cash flow before we are happy to answer your questions.



And now I would say typically, we start the Q1 communication with saying at least in the 3 years we are not entirely unhappy. Now given the latest development, Christian, how would you phrase it this time?



Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Well, good morning to everyone.



