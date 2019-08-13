Q2 2019 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Thank you very much for the introduction, and welcome to everybody for today's conference call of the Q2 results of CEWE. The weather is getting less sunny outside. So we are getting to the order-friendly phases of the year. And the big question today is, was Q2 as order-unfriendly as it was in the last year? And that is what we're going to walk through in this call. The structure of the call is going to be, as always, Christian Friege, our CEO, is going to lead through the main numbers and give you some strategic talk around those numbers, whereas I'm going to hop in afterwards and lay out some more financial details for you. So Q2 ordering situation. Christian, how would you describe it?



Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Well, we're not really dissatisfied, I have to say. And I'm saying this with a little tongue in cheek. We've had a good quarter 2. We've had a very nice growth in our photofinishing segment by 13.3%