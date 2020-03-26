Q4 2019 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Olaf HolzkÃ¤mper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of Management Board



Morning good morning to all of you for this year's annual present -- analyst conference of CEWE, this year in a totally different setting than normally. Normally we are meeting in France, we are having a nice cup of cappuccino before the conference begins and now I hope you all also have a nice cup of cappuccino, coffee, water, whatsoever. But we can't see you and we don't have a chance to shake hands, obviously.



And we still try to at least get across the messages that we'd like to get to, which means, yes, we are going to talk about the 2019 developments, and Christian and myself are going to take care of that. And afterwards -- and that is the good news.



Also this year our CFO -- CTO, Reiner Fageth, is there in order to give you a preview on what's happening on the technical side. And with that I'm sure that Christian Friege is going to elaborate more on what the current situation is like.



Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of