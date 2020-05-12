Q1 2020 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Olaf HolzkÃ¤mper - Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO, Member of The Board



Welcome to all of you to today's conference call regarding our Q1 results conference call in special times. We are sitting here in our normal Board room with big distances. We are doing what social distancing is demanding from us. But actually I would say we are not doing social distancing at CEWE.



Socially and emotionally we are very well tuned. We are very close to each other and with this closeness of all people at CEWE we are actually keeping CEWE on track in a very stable position. And I guess that is what Christian also would like to agree.



Christian Friege - Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman & CEO



I sure will. Good morning, everyone. It's a great pleasure to talk to you again about Q1. But as these strange times demand, I will not start out with Q1. Let me guide you through some of the steps that we have taken to find our road within the corona crisis.



We have as a number one item, and early on I have to say, focused on health and