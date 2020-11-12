Q3 2020 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



We love snow, but snow is not a common resource these days. So we love fog. We love dark days. We love no sun outside these days, and we are moving into that direction, which means we love Christmas. But before we talk about Christmas, we have still to talk about Q3, which is the road to Christmas. And that is what we would like to talk about today.



Christian, why don't you go ahead?



Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Olaf, thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a great pleasure to be with you again, and it's a great pleasure to report about our third quarter. Before we go into the numbers, let me pay homage to the slightly strange year that we have with corona ahead of everything and with corona governing a lot of decision these days.



I'd like to share with you a slide that, to some extent, we've shared with you when we talked about the first quarter some 6 months ago. And