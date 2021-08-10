Q2 2021 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Welcome, a warm welcome to today's Q2 call of CEWE for 2021. As typically, we have a introduction from Christian, who is not only showing the latest and greatest developments that we have been experiencing over the last month but also he's putting the numbers into the overall perspective in there before walking through all the different segments and finalizing his pitch on the group results where I will add on there the financial details later on. For those who don't know me, my name is Olaf Holzkamper and our CEO, Christian Friege, is taking up the speech right now, Christian.



Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Olaf, thank you very much. A very good morning to you all. Thank you very much for joining us for the Q2 results of the CEWE Group. And before I get into the numbers and the detail and the mechanics of the numbers, I'd like to show you a few photos. The first one is the advertising photo for CEWE Photo Award,