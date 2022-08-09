Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management
Christian, who is in this call with me, our CEO, Christian Friege, is going to elaborate more on that in a second. The order of topics is, as we always go through it through the different segments. Christian is going to reach you through that. And I'm going to run you through the details of balance sheet and cash flow on these things. And before I pass it on to Christian, Axel told me that I should mention, we are recording this presentation and we are stopping the recording after the presentation. So the Q&A discussion is not going to be recorded.
And with that, Christian, it's yours.
Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Yes, a very good morning to you all. It's a great pleasure to have you here to see you, at least some of you, I can see and to guide you through some of the details of our Q2 performance. And indeed, as Olaf has pointed out, what we can see is that traveling becomes (inaudible) again that
Q2 2022 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
