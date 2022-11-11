Q3 2022 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Good morning to all of you. A warm welcome to today's call for the results of Q3 2022 from CEWE. Welcome to you. We have the same setting as in the last many calls, I have to say. It's Christian Friege, our CEO, next to me; and myself, Olaf HolzkÃ¤mper, the CFO. Next to Christian, you don't see them, there is the 2 people -- 2 persons who have prepared a lot of this, that is Axel, who is running the show, Axel Weber, and making sure that it actually works, in addition to presenting all those numbers. And then Marcus Opitz, our Head of Accounting, who is preparing those numbers.



The 4 of us are sitting here in a very exciting way. That's how you see us. Excited for 2 reasons. One reason is because of the numbers we'd like to show to you. We are quite proud of that. And the second reason is we are just before Christmas. And you know that we love Christmas. You know that Christmas is important for us. So this is a very exciting time for us in the year. And before passing on to Christian, let me highlight