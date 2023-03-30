Q4 2022 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Yvonne Rostock - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO of NeumÃ¼ller CEWE COLOR Stiftung



Everyone found a seat, so let's get started. It's my great pleasure to welcome you here today on the annual press and analyst conference of CEWE. We are here together, and I start from the left with Dr. Reiner Fageth, CTO; Mr. Olaf Holzkamper, CFO; Axel Weber is known as our Investor Relation; and Christian Wilbers, Communications.



My name is Yvonne Rostock and I'm the new CEO for CEWE since 1st of March. So I'm 30 days in position, and it's my first public representation of the company. So I'm as excited as you might be. But let me introduce myself briefly on this occasion that we know each other a bit better. I have to stand here a bit because we have -- very welcome as well, the ones who are connected via digital so that they can see me well.



So myself, I come with nearly 25 years of professional experience. I have 2 passions. One of the passions is brands, brand development in portfolio management in the lifestyle and consumer market. This all, I'm used to work