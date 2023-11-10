Q3 2023 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Head of Finance & Controlling, CFO and Member of Mgmt. Board of NeumÃ¼ller CEWE COLOR Stiftung



Welcome, warm welcome to everybody to today's Q3 call 2023 of CEWE results. As always, we are recording the presentation and putting that online afterwards, we are not recording the Q&A session later on. We would be delighted if you could switch on your cameras which gives us a feeling of talking to somebody, seeing the actions, knowing where we should spend 1 or 2 more words on or where we could skip over quickly. So thank you very much for that and for handling it that way.



If I'm saying we, it's obviously Yvonne, our CEO today, myself, Olaf Holzkamper. With us, as always, Axel Weber, who has been running in the show in the last days and is running the DJ technically for us; and there's Marcus Opitz as well taking care of accounting in our group.



Looking at Q3, obviously, we are at an important timing right now. We are approaching the famous Q4 and I reckon that is probably why so many of you have an interest in joining this call today, and