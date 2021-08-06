Q3 2021 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Senior VP & Head of IR



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, good morning also from my side and welcome to DBAG's conference call regarding our 9-month results. It's a pleasure to welcome you on this call. And without much ado, I would now like to hand over to Susanne Zeidler, our Chief Financial Officer, for the presentation. Please go ahead.



Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Roland. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome also from my side.



I would like to start my presentation today by reporting on the disposal of blikk group, which we agreed upon at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which was after the quarterly reporting date of 30 June 2021. The radiology group's MBO was agreed in March 2017 together with DBAG Fund VII. Owing to a complex approval process, however, it did not take effect until May 2019.



Over the past 4 years, the group has grown strongly through a total of seven acquisitions. blikk group's revenue for the