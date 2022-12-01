Q4 2022 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - MD & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome also from my side. It's a pleasure to welcome you and to speak to you again, our analyst conference call of our annual report 2021, 2022. Next to me is the speaker of the Board, Mr. Torsten Grede. And without further ado, I would now like to hand over to you Torsten Grede.



Torsten Grede - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Roland. Also welcome from my side, and we're very happy for your interest in DBAG and we'll start on Slide #3, giving you an overview of the development in the last 12 months. We have seen a decrease of our NAV of the size of 15%. That is due to the macroeconomic environment and the capital markets decline, will elaborate about that, of course, in more detail in this in the course of this presentation. The earnings from our second segment from the Fund Investment Services segment has been stable and in line with expectations with EUR 15.4 million.



We have, despite the macroeconomic headwinds