Q3 2023 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - MD & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome also from my side. I'm Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations, and it's a pleasure for me to welcome you this morning. It's been a good quarter. So without much ado, I would like to hand over to Tom Alzin, spokesman of the Board of Management of DBAG. Please go ahead, Tom.



Tom Alzin - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Spokesman of the Board of Management & Member of the Board of Management



Thank you, Roland. I'm happy to report to you another set of strong results. So during the quarter, we managed one more successful disposal to a strategic buyer. And we did for add-on acquisitions. Overall, successful transactions, positive operating development drove us to a 20% year-to-date NAV growth, which is quite good in this environment, but quite frankly, also driven because of the low starting point last year when we started in September, the tax was at quite a low point for some time.



Our earnings from funds investment service proved to be, again, very