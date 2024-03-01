Mar 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

David McFarland - Dominion Energy, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Dominion Energy Business Review Investor Meeting. I'm David McFarland, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, and we are pleased that you've joined and taken the time to be with us today.



Joining me on the stage this morning are Bob Blue, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Ridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll proceed this morning with approximately 45 minutes of prepared remarks. Then Bob and Steven will be joined by Diane Leopold, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, for the question-and-answer portion of our meeting.



Instructions for posing questions will be given a little later, and we will discuss some measures that differ from those recognized by GAAP. Reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures which we can calculate are contained in the Investor Day supplemental materials. I encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website to review webcast slides as well as the