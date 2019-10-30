Oct 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call of DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, which is now starting. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded.
The management presentation for the following conference is available on the DrÃ¤ger homepage,
www.draeger.com, Press Investor, and there you will find the presentation under Financial Calendar.
Let me now hand you over to Mr. Stefan DrÃ¤ger, CEO of DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and the moderator of this conference.
Stefan A. DrÃ¤ger - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of Executive Board&CEO-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today on the phone or via the webcast online. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, Financial Communications.
We would like to guide you
Q3 2019 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...