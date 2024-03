Q3 2019 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, which is now starting. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded.



The management presentation for the following conference is available on the Dräger homepage,



www.draeger.com, Press Investor, and there you will find the presentation under Financial Calendar.



Let me now hand you over to Mr. Stefan Dräger, CEO of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and the moderator of this conference.



Stefan A. Dräger - Drägerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of Executive Board&CEO-Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today on the phone or via the webcast online. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter Müller, Financial Communications.



We would like to guide you