Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call of DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, which is now starting. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. You can listen to the recorded conference for the next 7 days by dialing +49-30-868-757-330 for German or +49-30-868-757-360 for English menu navigation. The PIN code for the replay service is 927180#. The management presentation for the following conference is available on the DrÃ¤ger homepage, www.drager.com. Press Investor, and there, you will find the presentation under Financial Calendar.
May I hand you over to Mr. Stefan DrÃ¤ger, CEO of DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and the moderator of this conference.
Stefan A. DrÃ¤ger - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Yes. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call on our Q1 financial results. I have with me
Q1 2020 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...