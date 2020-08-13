Aug 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call of DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, which is now starting. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. You can listen to the recorded conference in the Investor Relations section of DrÃ¤ger's website. May I hand you over to Mr. Stefan DrÃ¤ger, CEO of DrÃ¤gerwerk and the moderator of this conference.
Stefan A. DrÃ¤ger - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Yes. Good afternoon and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today on the phone or via the webcast online. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Thomas Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, Financial Communication.
We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our results for the first 6 months, which we made available on our homepage this morning. I will start with a high-level overview over the business development and the demand trends before Gert
Half Year 2020 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...