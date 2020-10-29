Q3 2020 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the DrÃ¤gerwerk Third quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stefan DrÃ¤ger, CEO of DrÃ¤gerwerk. Please go ahead.



Stefan A. DrÃ¤ger - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today on the phone or via the webcast online. I have with me today, Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Thomas Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, financial communication.



We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our results for the first 9 months, which we made available on our homepage this morning. I will start with a high-level overview over the business development and the demand trends before Gert-Hartwig will go into the financial details of the quarter and 9 months period. I will close the presentation with a summary and outlook.