Half Year 2021 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today on our 6-months financial results. Today, I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Thomas Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter Mueller, Financial Communication. We would like to take the total presentation on the half year results and that we have made available on our website.



I'm pleased to start right away with an overview of some business highlights and the demand trends before Gert-Hartwig will go into the financial details of the quarter, 6-month period. I will close the presentation of this summary in our website and our revised outlook. (Operator Instructions) Out of respect to everybody's time, we will end this conference in 1 hour. As you are aware, we published the preliminary figures back in mid-July. In the final set of figures published this morning, there are no significant deviations from the pre-release.



Starting on