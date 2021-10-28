Q3 2021 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the DrÃ¤gerwerk Q3 2021 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stefan Drager. Please go ahead.



Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today for our 9-month financial results. Today, I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, Financial Communication.



We would like to take you through the presentation on the results that we have made available on our website this morning and we -- which we had to pre-release some 2 weeks ago.



I will kick off with an overview of some business highlights of the last quarter before I get happy to go into the financial details. I will then close the presentation with the summary and our confirmed outlook. After the presentation, you will have the