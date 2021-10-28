Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the DrÃ¤gerwerk Q3 2021 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stefan Drager. Please go ahead.
Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today for our 9-month financial results. Today, I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, Financial Communication.
We would like to take you through the presentation on the results that we have made available on our website this morning and we -- which we had to pre-release some 2 weeks ago.
I will kick off with an overview of some business highlights of the last quarter before I get happy to go into the financial details. I will then close the presentation with the summary and our confirmed outlook. After the presentation, you will have the
Q3 2021 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...