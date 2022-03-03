Full Year 2021 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Well, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today. I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, Financial Communication.



We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our final 2021 full year results, which we made available on our website this morning. In January, we had already published preliminary results, and the guidance for the current year was already published in November last year.



Let's get started. I will elaborate on some main developments in 2021 before Gert-Hartwig will take over and go into the