Mar 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 2021 Full Year Results Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stefan Drager. Please go ahead, sir.
Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Well, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today. I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃ¼ller, Financial Communication.
We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our final 2021 full year results, which we made available on our website this morning. In January, we had already published preliminary results, and the guidance for the current year was already published in November last year.
Let's get started. I will elaborate on some main developments in 2021 before Gert-Hartwig will take over and go into the
Full Year 2021 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...