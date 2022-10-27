Q3 2022 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the DrÃ¤gerwerk AG 2022 Q3 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Stefan Drager, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to everyone joining us today for our 9 months financial results. Today, I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO, Tom Fischler and [Nikolaus Hammerschmidt] from Investor Relations.



We would like to take you through the presentation of the results that we have available on our website this morning. I will start with an overview of some business highlights of the last quarter before I get happy to go into the financial details. We will then close the presentation with the summary. (Operator Instructions).



We already published the preliminary