Mar 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Dragerwerk Financial Year 2022 Earnings Call.
(Operator's Instructions)
I would like now turn the conference over to Mr. Stefan Drager, CEO of the company. Please go ahead.
Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today. I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; as well as Thomas Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations. We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our final 2022 results, which we made available on our website this morning. In January, we had already published preliminary results and the guidance for the current year. Let's get started. I will elaborate on some main developments in 2022 before Gert-Hartwig will take over and we go into the financial details of the group and the
Full Year 2022 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...