Full Year 2022 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Dragerwerk Financial Year 2022 Earnings Call.



(Operator's Instructions)



I would like now turn the conference over to Mr. Stefan Drager, CEO of the company. Please go ahead.



Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today. I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; as well as Thomas Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations. We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our final 2022 results, which we made available on our website this morning. In January, we had already published preliminary results and the guidance for the current year. Let's get started. I will elaborate on some main developments in 2022 before Gert-Hartwig will take over and we go into the financial details of the group and the