Jul 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call on our financial results for the first half of the year. I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; as well as Tom Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations. We would like to take you through the results of the first 6 months of the year with a presentation that we made available on our web page this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the floor to your questions. We already published the preliminary figures 2 weeks ago. In the final figures we published this morning, there are no meaningful deviations to the prerelease.
Let's get started on Page 5 with the business highlights. 2023 is a year we will return to growth and profitability. To achieve this, we are focusing on leveraging intact market growth, improving our supply capabilities, increasing our prices, optimizing our free cash flow and strengthening our cost
Half Year 2023 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...