Q3 2023 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Well, good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call on our financial results for the first 9 months of the year. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; as well as Tom Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations.



We would like to take you through the results of the reporting period with the presentation that we made available on our web page this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the floor to your questions. We published the preliminary figure 2 weeks ago. In the final figures we published this morning, there are no meaningful deviations to the pre-release.



Let's get