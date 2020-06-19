US Gold Corp Live Town Hall Webinar &replay Transcript

Jun 19, 2020 / NTS GMT

David Mandy - O&M Partners, LLC - Moderator



Hello. I'm David Mandy, President of O&M partners. I want to welcome everyone today to the town hall call for US Gold Corp. US Gold Corp. trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol USAU. For those of you that are new these broadcasts they're brought to you today by O&M partners based in New York. We're a marketing communications company. We are not a broker, dealer. We're not commissioned. We're simply in the business of bringing public management and public companies and investors together real time. The information today presented is public or available public we're hoping to providing you context, bring this information to your attention that you'll come away with a better-informed investment decision.



We want to answer everyone's questions during the webinar. So please go to the go to webinar or just e-mail us. The question pane on go-to-webinar or just e-mail us, and we'll get back to you. Be assured Your questions will be answered, if not during the call, we'll get back to you at a reasonable amount of time after the call. Now we're going to