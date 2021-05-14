May 14, 2021 / 02:10PM GMT
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
(technical difficulty) let's welcome on founder of US gold. It's ticker USAU. This is Ed Karr. How are you doing, Ed? And I see he got the old mute trick. It's the oldest trick in the book. There he is. What's up (multiple speakers) --.
Ed Karr - U.S. Gold Corp. - Founder
Lok at that. I'm doing really well, Brent. I'm a little older than you. So it takes me a while to get this technology going. I had to unmute.
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
You got it, [Mike]. I believe in you, man. How are you doing today?
Ed Karr - U.S. Gold Corp. - Founder
Yeah, I'm well. How are you? It's a good (multiple speakers) --.
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
Doing well. Take it away, sir.
Ed Karr - U.S. Gold Corp. - Founder
Great. Thanks so much for having us. Yeah, yeah, US Gold Corp, we're excited to be here at the Benzinga Conference and presenting our gold
US Gold Corp at Benzinga Virtual Global Small Cap Conference Transcript
May 14, 2021 / 02:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...