US Gold Corp CEO Roadshow Webinar Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mike Elliot - - Moderator



Good morning, everyone. We're going to go ahead and get started. Ed, can you hear us?



Hey, good morning, Mike.



Hey, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CEO Roadshow webinar series, where we feature small mid-cap stocks that maybe an undervalued or have other upcoming catalysts that make them a potential long-term investment opportunity.



Today, we are joined again by Mr. Ed Karr, he is the founder of US Gold Corp. They are publicly traded US focused gold exploration and development company that trade on the NASDAQ under USAU.



(Conference Instructions) With that said, Ed, I will turn it over to you, sir.



Ed Karr - US Gold Corp - Founder



Great. Thanks, Mike. Appreciate it. Thanks for the introduction. Thank you, everyone, for attending this US Gold Corp webinar. And we're going to start out, as I usually do, just with a couple of comments on the on the market.



Here we are mid-February 2022. I've been talking the last couple of weeks and months, apparently, the last year about inflation.