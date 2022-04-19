US Gold Corp CEO Roadshow Webinar Transcript

Apr 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mike Elliott - CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - Moderator



Morning, everyone. We're going to go ahead and get started. Ed, you with us?



Ed Karr - U.S. Gold Corp. - Founder



Hey, Mike. Good morning.



Mike Elliott - CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - Moderator



Hey, good morning. Welcome, Ed, and everyone else to the CEORoadshow webinar series where we feature small and mid-cap stocks that may be undervalued or have other upcoming catalysts that make them a potential long-term investment opportunity.



Today, we're joined again by Mr. Edward Karr, is the founder of U.S. Gold Corp. They're a publicly traded US-focused gold exploration and development company that trades on the Nasdaq under ticker USAU. And before I turn it over to Ed, everyone note that at the bottom of your screens, there is a Q&A button. You can click on it at any time to enter your questions. And we'll endeavor to get to as many of those as we can after the presentation. So, that's set and I will turn it over to you.



Ed Karr - U.S.