F-Secure Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR & Corporate Finance Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to F-Secure's Capital Markets Day 2021. I am Henri Kiili, responsible for Investor Relations at F-Secure. I'm today joined with our speakers.



We will have, first, Juhani Hintikka, presenting the group strategy and also laying the cornerstones of our corporate security strategy. After that, we'll have a first Q&A session. And then Juha Kivikoski, EVP of Business Security, will take the stage. After his section also, we'll take a Q&A. Then Edward Parsons will come to the stage and talk about cyber security consulting. After which, we'll also have a separate Q&A. And finally, Timo Laasksonen will introduce the consumer security strategy, followed by a Q&A. After that, we'll dive to the financials with Juhani Hintikka.



But now, Juhani, stage is yours.



Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Henri. Great to be here. Good afternoon, everybody. And this actually has been a while since we had our last Capital