Q1 2022 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



This is WithSecure, F-Secure, Helsinki, Finland. My name is Laura Viita. I am the Investor Relations of WithSecure, and wishing you welcome to this quarter 1 earnings release.



Today's agenda is the following. First, we have Juhani Hintikka, the President and CEO of WithSecure, giving an update on our business and on our plans. After that, we have Tom Jansson, the CFO of WithSecure, giving an update on the WithSecure numbers. After that, we have Timo Laaksonen, the CEO to be of F-Secure, giving an update on the future F-Secure; and Sari Somerkallio, the CFO to be of F-Secure, also giving an update on the F-Secure numbers. So I'm wishing you all in the room and on the webcast, warmly welcome. We have Q&A in the end. (Operator Instructions) All good.



So I'm handing over to Juhani.



Juhani Hintikka - WithSecure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, on my behalf as well. Let me dive right into it. We had a strong Q1. I would like to start with some of the