WithSecure Oyj - Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 03, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



Good morning. Welcome to WithSecure. My name is Laura Viita. I'm the Investor Relations Director of WithSecure and have the pleasure of wishing you a welcome to this Capital Markets Day, the first ever for WithSecure. Also participants joining us over the webcast, welcome wherever you are.



Our demerger is progressing to plan. And in only as little as 4 weeks from now, there will be, instead of 1, 2 cybersecurity companies listed on NASDAQ Helsinki. We hope that we can provide you good insight on how WithSecure, the corporate security company, will operate, how it grows and how it becomes profitable.



This afternoon at 1:00, the consumer security company, F-Secure, will hold their Capital Markets Day. If you're in the room, it's enough, you find your way back from lunch. For the webcast, we have a separate link, so we will provide instructions on joining the F-Secure Capital Markets Day at the end of our morning.



Then to the speakers -- oh, well, forward-looking statements. So consider yourselves warned and then to the speakers of today.