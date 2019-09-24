Half Year 2019 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to everybody online who's joining us for our interim results. I'm Pete Butterfield, CEO of Alliance Pharma. I'm joined today by Andrew Franklin, our CFO.



So very pleased to take you through our first 6 months of trading. Just in terms of the agenda this morning, as always, we'll give you a quick business overview. I think everybody in the room is relatively familiar with Alliance's story, but I know we're joined online by some new people. So just to take you very quickly through a business overview. Andy is going to talk in-depth about the numbers and H1 results. Then we're going to look at the brands in a bit more detail, what are the key drivers in each of the markets as we've discussed. And just to give you an update on how each of those are performing. And then we'll end with a very quick summary. But as always, happy to take questions at the end. And hopefully, we'll leave a bit of time for that this time.



So yes, very pleased to be able to stand here today,