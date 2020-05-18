Alliance Pharma PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello and welcome to the Alliance Pharma Annual General Meeting 2020.



Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Alliance Pharma during these extraordinary times. My name is Peter Butterfield, and I'm the Chief Executive of Alliance Pharma. I will be chairing today's proceedings and would like to personally thank shareholders for their understanding and cooperation around the logistics of this meeting and the process of voting.



It's now 10:00. Notice of the meeting had been duly given. I note that a quorum is present and, therefore, declare the meeting open.



I'd like to begin by welcoming my fellow Board members, David Cook, Andrew Franklin, Nigel Clifford, Jo LeCouilliard, Richard Jones, and our shareholders and guests to this call. This is, of course, a listen-only