Half Year 2022 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Alliance 2022 Interim Results Presentation. I'm pleased to see so many of you in-person this morning and look forward to meeting those who are listening on the webcast very soon.



As always, this morning, I'm joined by Andrew Franklin, our CFO; and Cora McCallum, our Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.



Turning our attention to today's presentation. I'll begin with a reminder of our strategy and how this has supported our progress in the first half of 2022 before handing over to Andrew to walk you through the detail of the results.



I'll also touch briefly on the CMA case, as much as I'm able to do so in terms of timings and what happens next. I'll then finish with the summary and a reminder of the outlook for the remainder of the year before opening the floor to questions.



This slide serves as a reminder of our strategy. We're committed to delivering solid organic growth through investment in marketing excellence supported by