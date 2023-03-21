Full Year 2022 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Andrew Timothy Franklin - Alliance Pharma plc - Interim CEO, CFO & Executive Director



So good morning and a very warm welcome to our 2022 results presentation. Today, I'm very pleased to be joined by Jeyan Heper. Jeyan joined Alliance last month as Chief Operating Officer. And in such a short time, he's gained a very good understanding of our business and is putting his 25 years' experience gained in international health care companies to good use. I'm also very pleased to let you know that Pete Butterfield has commenced his return-to-work. And Pete will initially focus on preparing for the upcoming Competition Appeals Tribunal in June, and then I'll hand back the CEO responsibilities to Pete.



So today, Jeyan and I will cover last year's performance, an update to our purpose, vision and strategy and conclude with some outlook and summary remarks for this year. So we recognize that last year didn't deliver the trading performance that we had expected. And this was due to 2 discrete areas in our business. Sales of Kelo-cote were impacted in China due to COVID-related lockdowns of destocking at a