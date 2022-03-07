Mar 07, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for holding, and welcome to Alexium International Investor Presentation FY 2022 Half Year Results. There will be a presentation followed by a verbal question-and-answer session.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Bob Brookins. Please go ahead, Bob.
Robert Brookins - Alexium International Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, Erika. Thanks, everyone, for joining us here for Alexium to review the half year results for this fiscal year. I'm joined today by Rosheen Garnon, our Chair. It's nice to have here in Greer. It's been a lot of -- been quite a long time due to COVID. I also have Jason Lewis, who is our CFO. And you'll be hearing from all of us talking about where we are at this point with Alexium.
I think as everyone is aware, this has been a good year for Alexium on all fronts, including increased revenue, growth in our customer base, and also with significant expansion of our product portfolio. And we'll be walking through all of that here today with our presentation. And also we'll be going
Half Year 2022 Alexium International Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...