Robert Brookins - Alexium International Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Erika. Thanks, everyone, for joining us here for Alexium to review the half year results for this fiscal year. I'm joined today by Rosheen Garnon, our Chair. It's nice to have here in Greer. It's been a lot of -- been quite a long time due to COVID. I also have Jason Lewis, who is our CFO. And you'll be hearing from all of us talking about where we are at this point with Alexium.



I think as everyone is aware, this has been a good year for Alexium on all fronts, including increased revenue, growth in our customer base, and also with significant expansion of our product portfolio. And we'll be walking through all of that here today with our presentation. And also we'll be going