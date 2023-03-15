Mar 15, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Rosheen Garnon - Alexium International Group Limited - Chair



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Alexium International Group half year results investor presentation. For those of you who may not know me, I'm Rosheen Garnon, the Chair of the Group. I'd like to welcome you today to this presentation.



We have with us our CEO, Billy Blackburn, and also our CFO, Jason Lewis. So, they're going to take you through the presentation. I'm going to ask Jason to speak first. But through this webinar, you are able to ask questions as we go.



And so if you do have any questions then please feel free to include your questions and send it through to us. And we'll internally get through all of them. I note that we have had a few questions come in advance. And so Billy and Jason will work through those questions as well.



So I know you're all here to talk to the management. So, why don't I hand over to Jason.



Jason Lewis - Alexium International Group Limited - CFO



Thank you, Rosheen. Revenue for the half year was down 35% for the same period last