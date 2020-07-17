Q2 2020 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Britt-Marie Nyman - Eastnine AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Eastnine's interim report for the first 6 months of 2020. As you probably have seen, we have not only launched a new report, but we have also recently launched a new visual identity, as you will see in today's presentation.



The report will be presented by Eastnine's CEO, Kestutis Sasnauskas; and myself, Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO. As usual, there will be an opportunity to ask questions in the end of the presentation. And the presentation will also be recorded and available on Eastnine's website.



Over to the presentation and Eastnine's CEO, Kestutis.



Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. Let's move directly to Page #4 on the presentation, Eastnine in brief. Eastnine is a Swedish real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on the Mid Cap list. The only difference from being a pure Swedish company