Nine Months 2020 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Britt-Marie Nyman - Eastnine AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Eastnine's interim report for the first 9 months of 2020. The report will, as usual, be presented by Eastnine's CEO, Kestutis Sasnauskas; and me, Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO.
We will be happy to answer questions in the end of that presentation, and the presentation will also be recorded and available on Eastnine's website.
Over to the presentation and Eastnine's CEO, Kestutis.
Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much. We are very pleased to report you a very strong third quarter. And if we look on the agenda page, we will talk about the Baltics. We view it as the new Nordics, and I would like to really draw your attention on this. We will tell you about the new business plans and our targets, highlights and the public portfolio. Of course, Britt-Marie will go through the financials, and I will round up why
