Jul 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO
Hello, and a very warm welcome to Eastnine's second quarter results. Today, we will, myself, Kestutis Sasnauskas; and Britt-Marie Nyman, will present you our quarterly results, which we are very happy to present because they are truly very, very strong.
Before I start, I'd like to inform you that there is a certain delay in our sending. So please make sure that you post your questions while we are speaking, so we see them actually right after we finish our presentation.
With this, let's move on. So we have truly a very, very strong quarter, record high revenues, record high profits. And of course, the key happenings that led to it are basically 2. First of all, is our acquisition in Poland, which have a very significant contribution. We'll go into a bit later. But we also have very strong net letting. And actually, our market performed extremely strong. Our core market, Vilnius, has been very, very strong during the first half of the year.
This resulted in rental income growth of 29%, operating income
Q2 2022 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...