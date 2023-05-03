Q1 2023 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and a very warm welcome to our quarterly presentation for Q1. My name is Kestutis Sasnauskas. I'm CEO of Eastnine. And with me, Britt-Marie Nyman, Deputy CEO and CFO.



Before I start the presentation, I would like to note to you that please ask questions, put your questions during our presentation. There is a certain delay in the sending that you see. So whilst we finish, we can see the questions coming.



So if we go into our first quarter results. This is truly a fantastic quarter for us. We make record profits, record turnover. And of course, it is due to growing portfolio. But not only that, we see basically strengthening on our real estate operations on basically every single aspect. Our revenues grew by 45% like-for-like, 12%, but what's most importantly actually is that profit from property management is growing 70% versus Q1 last year. And not only that, actually versus Q4 2024, we are growing 26%. So truly amazing quarter and very, very strong results. As I mentioned, larger portfolio, increase in