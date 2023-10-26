Nine Months 2023 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and a very warm welcome to our Q3 report. My name is Kestutis Sasnauskas. And together with me, Britt-Marie Nyman, Deputy CEO and CFO. And today, we will go through our results for these 9 months, and we have some really great news.



First of all, this was actually a truly historic quarter for us. We managed to exit our last noncore holding, which was also very, very substantial and happened to be in Russia. So this combination was very challenging for many shareholders and ourselves as a management. But now we've done it and now we are in a completely different situation with very strong cash position and actually fantastic opportunity to continue on our growth journey.



We also obtained bondholders' approval to buy back the bond. And actually, the bond was repurchased after the quarter. which, again, strengthens our financial situation. Today, we only have bank financing remaining in our portfolio. And we have, together with the cash from the proceeds of the sale, very, very strong financial position at